Esther Rose – “Handyman”

Earlier this year, Esther Rose released the magnificently still “Don’t Blame It On The Moon,” an early preview of the New Orleans-based folk musician’s sophomore album. Today, she’s formally announcing that album, which is called You Made It This Far, with a new song, “Handyman.” It sounds like it’s from a different era, rootsy and warm, Rose’s voice filled out by strings and a sentimental bent.

She really has a way with imagery, from the extended handyman metaphor that opens it — “You got the tools/ Won’t you make it so my heart don’t ache and I ain’t nobody’s fool?” she peals — to the lovely relationship picture-painting she does in its second verse, building a narrative populated by VFW halls and rushing rivers that just won’t quit. “You swore your love for me was different from them all,” she sings. “And we danced real close and I held on tight/ Pretty people on the dance floor swayed and the band played into the night.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Always Changing”

02 “Handyman”

03 “Five Minute Drive”

04 “Only Loving You”

05 “Sex And Magic”

06 “Lower 9 Valentine”

07 “Three”

08 “Rio En Medio”

09 “You Made It This Far”

10 “Don’t Blame It On The Moon”

TOUR DATES:

04/18 Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall (w/ Robert Earl Keen)

04/19 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues (w/ Robert Earl Keen)

04/20 Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre (w/ Robert Earl Keen)

05/15 Asheville, NC @ Double Crown

05/16 Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre (w/ Nick Lowe)

05/17 Johnson City, TN @ Down Home

05/18 Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds (w/ Nick Lowe)

05/23 San Antonio, TX @ The Rustic

05/24 Dallas, TX @ The Rustic

05/25 Wimberly, TX @ Red, White & Blues on the Falls

05/26 Houston, TX @ The Rustic

06/07 Nashville, TN @ Musicians Corner (w/ Pokey LaFarge)

06/12 Nashville, TN @ Station Inn

You Made It This Far is out 8/23 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.