Spice Girls Kick Off Reunion Tour With Live Rarities, Sound Issues

Late last year, after years of back and forth, the Spice Girls announced that a reunion was finally happening sans Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice. And last night, the remaining Spices — Melanie Brown/Scary Spice, Melanie Chisholm/Sporty Spice, Geri Horner/Ginger Spice, and Emma Bunton/Baby Spice — kicked off their reunion tour with a show at Dublin’s Croke Park.

At their first live performance since the 2012 London Olympic Games closing ceremony, the Spice Girls broke out hits like “Wannabe” and “2 Become 1″ alongside live rarities. They sang “Do It” and “Love Thing” live for the first time since 1998, and they did “Something Kinda Funny” and “Never Give Up On The Good Times” for the first time since 1999.

Unfortunately, the show was marred by sound problems, with fans complaining on Twitter that it was the “worst sound I’ve ever heard at a concert.” Scary Spice responded to the feedback with a video on her Instagram story after the show. “Thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin,” she said. “We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and sound will be much, much better.”

Watch some fan-shot footage from the tour kickoff below.