Five years ago, hardnosed Indiana underground rap monster Freddie Gibbs teamed up with head-blown astral rap producer Madlib for the great collaborative album Piñata. Earlier this year, they announced the impending release of Bandana, the long-awaited follow-up. Gibbs and Madlib have shared the early tracks “Flat Tummy Tea” and “Bandana,” the latter of which features dancehall firebrand Assassin. And today, they’ve let us know just how soon we’ll get to hear the album. It’ll be out next month.

Thus far, we don’t know too much about Bandana, but the album now has cover art. And according to its pre-order page, one of its tracks will feature both Pusha-T and Killer Mike, which seems like a good reason to get excited. Another reason: Gibbs and Madlib have now shared an extremely fun video for the new single “Crime Pays.” The song itself shows exactly what these two do so well, finding the balance between Gibbs’ hard technical precision and Madlib’s woozy, beautiful drift.

The video, from director Nick Walker, takes place entirely on some kind of picturesque mountain farm. At various points, Gibbs rides a horse, bathes in a mountain spring, hangs out with zebras, clowns various farm workers, and sings along with the soul sample on his own song. It’s really something. Check it out below.

Bandana is out 6/28 on Rappcats. Pre-order it here.