Stream Stef Chura’s New Album Midnight

Detroit rocker Stef Chura is finally about to release her new album Midnight, the follow-up to her extremely promising 2017 debut Messes. Produced entirely by Car Seat Headrest mastermind Will Toledo, an early admirer who invited Chura out on tour before her first album even came out, Midnight sharpens and focuses the shaggy ’90s indie of her debut into the kind of lean, mean, classic garage-rock that Toledo does so well without losing any of Chura’s unique voice. We’ve already heard early cuts “Degrees,” “Method Man,” “They’ll Never,” and “Sweet Sweet Midnight,” and now you can hear the whole record a week ahead of its release over on NPR. Do that here.

Midnight is out 6/7 via Saddle Creek Records. Pre-order it here.