Stef Chura – “Sweet Sweet Midnight” (Feat. Will Toledo)

Detroit indie rocker Stef Chura has her sophomore full-length, Midnight, coming in early June. So far, we’ve heard the album’s brash, sprightly tracks “Method Man” and “They’ll Never.” Today, the artist is sharing the third single, featuring Will Toledo of Car Seat Headrest.

Toledo produced and recorded the entirety of Midnight, and his sonic influence is distinctly felt on “Sweet Sweet Midnight.” The swaggering track opens with bouncy guitar licks brushing against Stef Chura singing about dreaming of a possible lover. Later on, Toledo and Chura both employ some very CSH-like spoken word bits over instrumental breakdowns. The two conjure up some killer chemistry as they trade lines with each other.

Listen to “Sweet Sweet Midnight” below.

Midnight is out 6/7 via Saddle Creek Records. Pre-order it here.