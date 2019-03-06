Stef Chura – “Method Man”

Stef Chura has announced her sophomore album, Midnight, the follow-up to 2017’s Messes. Last year, the Detroit musician put out two new tracks on a 7″, “Degrees” and “Sour Honey,” both of which were produced by Will Toledo, and the Car Seat Headrest frontman continues those duties on Midnight, producing the entire album.

Lead single “Method Man” is hooky and blasting, a gnarly pulse of guitars delivered with swagger. “He is a method man/ Sipping on a taurine can/ Rippin’ up a box of books he says I’ll never understand,” Chura repeats, switching up rhythms halfway through, expressing frustration with being thought of as less-than.

Listen below.

Here’s what Chura had to say about the track:

A long time ago I was pondering the literal words “Method Man” while listening to Wu-Tang. There was a person in my life that I had a confusing array of emotions for, sometimes I was in love with him, I admired and looked up to him, I thought of him as superior to me. He was older than me and I was a teenager. At that age I experienced a titanic amount of anxiety that usually expressed itself as silence. This song was born out of a total frustration regarding a man who seemed “methodical” to me. He was literate. He waxed poetic. Almost someone…how do I say this…that you wanted to be condescending to you? As long as they were talking to you. He drank a lot of energy drinks and had this overall outlook that no one understood him. That he was in on some kind of cosmic secret that I couldn’t get. He smoked so many cigs it stained his fingers yellow. He was always talking, and I was so enamored with this person. I was always nervous to reply. He would go on and on for hours. He sometimes would look at me and be like “oh maybe you won’t get this…. maybe you don’t get this.” I was too terrified to say much.

TRACKLIST:

01 “All I Do Is Lie”

02 “Scream”

03 “Degress”

04 “Method Man”

05 “Trumbull”

06 “Jumpin’ Jack”

07 “Sincerely Yours”

08 “3D Girl”

09 “Sweet Sweet Midnight”

10 “Love Song”

11 “They’ll Never”

12 “Eyes Without A Face”

TOUR DATES:

03/12 Austin, TX @ Beerland Tiger Bomb Promo (SXSW)

03/13 Austin, TX @ @ Barracuda GCT Showcase (SXSW)

03/14 Austin, TX @ Container Bar Dr. Martens (SXSW)

03/14 Austin, TX @ Hole in the Wall The Grey Estates (SXSW)

03/15 Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlies Ad Hoc Free For All (SXSW)

03/16 Hot Springs, AR @ Valley of the Vapors

03/17 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

04/23 Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

07/05 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

07/06 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

07/07 Toronto, ON @ The Drake

07/08 Montreal, QC @ Casa del Popolo

07/09 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

07/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

07/13 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

07/15 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

07/16 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

07/17 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

07/19 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

07/20 Houston, TX @ The Satellite

07/21 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

07/22 Dallas, TX @ Regal Room

07/25 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

07/26 San Diego, CA @ Sodabar

07/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre

07/28 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord

07/30 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

07/31 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

08/01 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

08/02 Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

08/03 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

08/05 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

08/06 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

08/07 Omaha, NE @ Reverb

08/09 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

08/10 Milwaukee, WI @ Backroom at Colectivo

Midnight is out 6/7 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.