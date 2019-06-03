Haybaby – “Animosity”

At the end of the week, Haybaby are releasing their sophomore album, They Get There, the follow-up to the Band To Watch’s 2015 debut Sleepy Kids. We’ve heard “Total Bore” and “Get Down” from it already.

Today, they’re sharing “Animosity,” a prickly song about that bitter feeling inside that just won’t seem to go away. Leslie Hong begins with a full-band address: “Haybaby, why can’t you keep it together for a minute?/ The whole world’s falling apart and you’re so caught up in it,” before sliding into a more personal reckoning.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

06/04 Mobile, AL @ The Blind Mule

06/07 Houston, TX @ Notsuoh

06/08 Dallas, TX @ Transit Bicycle Co.

06/10 Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie’s

06/11 El Paso, TX @ Love Buzz

06/13 Phoenix, AZ @ Lunchbox

06/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Hi Hat

06/18 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

06/20 Portland, OR @ Killingsworth Dynasty

06/22 Seattle, WA @ Victory Lounge

06/23 Vancouver, BC @ Static Jupiter

06/29 Missoula, MT @ Flavortown

07/01 Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records

07/05 Omaha, NE @ O’Leaver’s

07/06 Ames, IA @ PineHouse

07/07 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

07/08 Minneapolis, MN @ Fallout Urban Centre

07/10 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

07/11 Kalamazoo, MI @ Shakespeare’s Pub

07/14 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s Locker Room

07/18 Northampton, MA @ Reanimate the Bay State

07/19 Boston, MA @ O’Brien’s

07/20 Warwick, NY @ Dojo Dungeon

They Get There is out 6/7 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.