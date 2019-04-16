Haybaby – “Total Bore”

It’s been a bit since we’ve heard from Haybaby. The Band To Watch released their debut album, Sleepy Kids, in 2015, and followed that up the next year with the Blood Harvest EP. Today, they’re announcing their new album, They Get There, an appropriate title that reflects the hardships the band has gone through in the last three years, including a fire that wrecked their touring van, an event which is illustrated on the album’s cover.
Lead single “Total Bore” keeps the same twitching underbelly of their earlier stuff but expands into glittering heights. On it, band leader Leslie Hong dismantles the other half of a relationship with a sharp edge (“You’re callous as a stone/ No one cares that you’re alone” goes one of the most searing lines), but the chorus brings back to something more fatally tragic: “We tried to make it/ You did your best/ I did mine/ We tried.”
Listen via The Fader below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Total Bore”
02 “Monster”
03 “Witch Like Me”
04 “Animosity”
05 “Home”
06 “My Mother Tells Me”
07 “Empathy”
08 “You Got It, Steve!”
09 “Get Down”
10 “I’ll Wait”
TOUR DATES:
04/16 Portsmouth, NH @ Book & Bar
04/17 Portland, ME @ Sun Tiki Studios
04/18 Middletown, CT @ Mac650
04/20 Albany, NY @ Chateau
05/04 Richmond, VA @ Gallery5
05/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville
05/29 Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506 *w/ It Looks Sad
05/30 Wilmington, NC @ Reggies 42nd Street Tavern * w/ It Looks Sad
05/31 Charlotte, NC @ TBD *with It Looks Sad
06/01 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre Rooftop
06/04 Mobile, AL @ The Blind Mule
06/07 Houston, TX @ Notsuoh
06/08 Dallas, TX @ Transit Bicycle Co.
06/10 Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie’s
06/11 El Paso, TX @ Love Buzz
06/13 Phoenix, AZ @ Lunchbox
06/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Hi Hat
06/18 Reno, NV @ Holland Project
06/20 Portland, OR @ Killingsworth Dynasty
06/22 Seattle, WA @ Victory Lounge
06/23 Vancouver, BC @ Static Jupiter
06/29 Missoula, MT @ Flavortown
07/01 Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records
07/05 Omaha, NE @ O’Leaver’s
07/06 Ames, IA @ PineHouse
07/07 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
07/08 Minneapolis, MN @ Fallout Urban Centre
07/10 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
07/11 Kalamazoo, MI @ Shakespeare’s Pub
07/14 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s Locker Room
07/18 Northampton, MA @ Reanimate the Bay State
07/19 Boston, MA @ O’Brien’s
07/20 Warwick, NY @ Dojo Dungeon
They Get There is out 6/7 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.