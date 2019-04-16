Haybaby – “Total Bore”

It’s been a bit since we’ve heard from Haybaby. The Band To Watch released their debut album, Sleepy Kids, in 2015, and followed that up the next year with the Blood Harvest EP. Today, they’re announcing their new album, They Get There, an appropriate title that reflects the hardships the band has gone through in the last three years, including a fire that wrecked their touring van, an event which is illustrated on the album’s cover.

Lead single “Total Bore” keeps the same twitching underbelly of their earlier stuff but expands into glittering heights. On it, band leader Leslie Hong dismantles the other half of a relationship with a sharp edge (“You’re callous as a stone/ No one cares that you’re alone” goes one of the most searing lines), but the chorus brings back to something more fatally tragic: “We tried to make it/ You did your best/ I did mine/ We tried.”

Listen via The Fader below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Total Bore”

02 “Monster”

03 “Witch Like Me”

04 “Animosity”

05 “Home”

06 “My Mother Tells Me”

07 “Empathy”

08 “You Got It, Steve!”

09 “Get Down”

10 “I’ll Wait”

TOUR DATES:

04/16 Portsmouth, NH @ Book & Bar

04/17 Portland, ME @ Sun Tiki Studios

04/18 Middletown, CT @ Mac650

04/20 Albany, NY @ Chateau

05/04 Richmond, VA @ Gallery5

05/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville

05/29 Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506 *w/ It Looks Sad

05/30 Wilmington, NC @ Reggies 42nd Street Tavern * w/ It Looks Sad

05/31 Charlotte, NC @ TBD *with It Looks Sad

06/01 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre Rooftop

06/04 Mobile, AL @ The Blind Mule

06/07 Houston, TX @ Notsuoh

06/08 Dallas, TX @ Transit Bicycle Co.

06/10 Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie’s

06/11 El Paso, TX @ Love Buzz

06/13 Phoenix, AZ @ Lunchbox

06/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Hi Hat

06/18 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

06/20 Portland, OR @ Killingsworth Dynasty

06/22 Seattle, WA @ Victory Lounge

06/23 Vancouver, BC @ Static Jupiter

06/29 Missoula, MT @ Flavortown

07/01 Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records

07/05 Omaha, NE @ O’Leaver’s

07/06 Ames, IA @ PineHouse

07/07 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

07/08 Minneapolis, MN @ Fallout Urban Centre

07/10 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

07/11 Kalamazoo, MI @ Shakespeare’s Pub

07/14 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s Locker Room

07/18 Northampton, MA @ Reanimate the Bay State

07/19 Boston, MA @ O’Brien’s

07/20 Warwick, NY @ Dojo Dungeon

They Get There is out 6/7 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.