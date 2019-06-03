Stream Yohuna’s New Album Mirroring

Yohuna’s first album, Patientness, was about transition; her second, Mirroring is about settling, smoothing down the rough edges of youth into adulthood. There’s an assuredness that Johanne Swanson captures on these songs, a confident centering that comes with starting to realize your place in life.

“Finally taking time, slowing down, and staying in one place — I have so much more stability,” she said in an interview about the new album. “I think one of the hardest lessons in that was that being stable, or being more stable, isn’t necessarily fun. Because you lose all the high highs with the low lows. But it’s so fruitful.”

Mirroring is filled with some of Yohuna’s most accomplished arrangements yet, with pillowy synths and dreamy guitars and strings that add a sense of luxury to even the smallest moments. It’s a team effort — collaborators include Eric Littmann, Emily Yacina, Adelyn Strei, Foxes In Fiction’s Warren Hildebrand, LVL UP’s Mike Caridi and Greg Rutkin, and Told Slant’s Felix Walworth — but it all comes back to Swanson’s vivid sensibility, told through warbles about reflections and self-actualization that land like morning dew.

We’ve heard the title track, “Rain & Prairie Snow,” and “Dead To Me” from it already, and now you can stream all of Mirroring a few days before its official release below.

TOUR DATES:

06/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (Record Release Show)

08/01 Catskill, NY @ Avalon Lounge

08/02 Burlington, VT @ The Karma Birdhouse

08/03 Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo

Mirroring is out 6/7 via Orchid Tapes (US) / Fear Of Missing Out Records (UK). Pre-order it here.