Torche – “Times Missing”

Last month, Miami pulverizers Torche announced a new album, Admission, the follow-up to 2015’s Restarter. At the time, they shared lead single “Slide” and today they’re following it up with another one, “Times Missing,” a dead-eyed growl about the disorienting feeling of getting so fucked up that you black out and wake up with no idea where you are or what you might have done.

“‘Times Missing’ is a Jekyll and Hyde song about the nights you don’t remember, but everyone else does,” the band’s singer and guitarist Steve Brooks said in a press statement.

Listen to it below.

Admission is out 7/12 via Relapse.