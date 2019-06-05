Bleached – “Kiss You Goodbye” Video

Next month, Los Angeles sister duo Bleached will release Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough, the full-length follow-up to 2017’s Can You Deal? EP. They’ve already shared “Shitty Ballet” and “Hard To Kill.” Jennifer and Jessie Clavin return today with “Kiss You Goodbye” and its accompanying video.

“Tell me everything’s OK/ Baby, we’re a hurricane,” they sing over a groove-inflected pop beat. “Kiss you goodbye for the last time.” The video is directed by Giraffe Studios, the fellow sister duo responsible for all of the new album’s visuals.

“We all saw ‘Kiss you Goodbye’ as an opportunity to pay homage to our roots in the valley,” Juliana Giraffe says in a statement. “Not only are we all sibling sisters coming together, but also all San Fernando valley girls at heart. What better way to celebrate that than a quick shout out to backyard bbqs, body builders and a little boogie nights on a Sunday in beautiful Woodland Hills.”

Watch and listen below.

Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough is out 7/12 via Dead Oceans.