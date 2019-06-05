Daphni – “Sizzling”

Outside of his main work with Caribou, Dan Snaith has kept up with his Daphni project with refreshing frequency. His last full-length was 2017’s Joli Mai, and earlier this year he released a flip on Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Today, he’s announced that he’ll put out a new EP this summer, and is leading off with its title track, “Sizzling.” This one too incorporates an existing track: Here, he uses Paradise’s 1981 song “Sizzlin’ Hot” and spins it into a balmy dance track. Check it out below.

The Sizzling EP is out 7/13.