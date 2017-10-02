Daphni – “Carry On”

For years, Caribou mastermind Dan Snaith has been making minimal, architecturally precise dance tracks under his Daphni alter-ego. But Snaith has only released one proper studio album, 2012’s Jiaolong, as Daphni. A few months ago, though, Snaith released the DJ mix album Fabriclive 93, and he put a whole lot of new Daphni tracks onto that mix. Now Resident Advisor reports that Snaith will release a new LP called Joli Mai this Friday. On the album, he’s collected full-length versions of many of the tracks that appeared on Fabriclive 93. And he’s just shared “Carry On,” a quietly pulsing, disco-indebted instrumental. Check it out below.

<a href="http://caribouband.bandcamp.com/album/joli-mai" target="_blank">Joli Mai by Daphni</a>

Joli Mai is out 10/6 on Snaith’s own Jiaolong label. Pre-order it at Bandcamp.