New Orleans-based folk musician Esther Rose is releasing her sophomore full-length, You Made It This Far, at the end of August. And today, she gave us a little taste, stopping by our offices in New York’s Times Square to play a few songs in a live stripped-down Stereogum Session.

Accompanied solely by another guitarist, Hurray For The Riff Raff’s Jordan Hyde, Rose sang recent single “Handyman,” “Jump Down Baby” from her 2017 debut This Time Last Night, and “Don’t Blame It On The Moon” before closing out with a brand new song called “How Many Times.” Watch her full performance below.

You Made It This Far is out 8/23 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.