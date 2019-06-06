DJ Khaled Reportedly Freaked Out On His Label When His Album Failed To Debut At #1

Last month, DJ Khaled released the album Father Of Asahd. And since Khaled is more of a marketer than a musician, he did everything he could to hype up that album’s release. He rounded up appearances from some of the biggest stars in the world: Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, J Balvin, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, SZA, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill. He brought many of those guest stars with him when he performed on Saturday Night Live. He made seven different music videos, all of which looked pretty expensive, and he released them all within the first week. And yet DJ Khaled did not get a #1 album for his efforts. Father Of Asahd debuted at #2 on Billboard’s album charts, edged out by Tyler, The Creator’s Igor. And Khaled, it seems, was not happy about this.

Various sources have now told Page Six that Khaled stormed into his label offices and “threw a temper tantrum” upon learning that Father Of Asahd would debut at #2. Per one source, Khaled “stormed into Epic with an entourage. He was angry and yelling.” Another source added this: “He was furious. There was some nasty stuff said. Publicly, he’s all about ‘positivity,’ but there is a mean side to him that people don’t see… He overhyped the record and blew it up as his biggest album ever.”

One of those sources claim that Khaled was especially mad that his label didn’t understand how bundling deals are supposed to work. Apparently, he sold something like 100,000 copies of the album through “a bundle deal with an energy drink,” and he was mad that Billboard didn’t record those sales, which might have put him over the top: “Khaled was upset that his label wasn’t fighting for him and fighting for those numbers to count, which could have propelled him to #1. They don’t get it.”

Both Epic and Columbia, the label that released Tyler’s Igor, are owned by Sony. So one of those sources claims that Sony “is happy regardless.”