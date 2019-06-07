DJDS & Dijon – “Magic Loop”

DJDS are an LA-based dance duo who’ve been pretty ubiquitous this past decade. I mean, they assisted with production on several of tracks from Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo. They’ve shared unauthorized remixes of pop classics, like Adele’s “Hello” and Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Last year, they released Big Wave More Fire, their sophomore album, which featured Amber Mark, Vic Mensa, Khalid, and Empress Of just to name a few.

Now they’ve teamed up with R&B singer Dijon for an original single titled “Magic Loop.” This track puts a refreshing spin on the typical DJDS production. It’s more radio-friendly than their old-school, underground techno-revivalist vibe. A cute “do-do-do-do” vocal underscores the majority of the track, which I’m assuming is what the “Magic Loop” title references.

Check out “Magic Loop” below.

“Magic Loop” is out now on Loma Vista.

