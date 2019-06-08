Watch Phil Collins Reunite With Genesis’ Mike Rutherford Onstage In Berlin

Phil Collins kicked off Still Not Dead Yet Live!, the latest leg of his comeback tour, in Europe this week. Mike & The Mechanics, the band from Collins’ old Genesis bandmate Mike Rutherford, have been opening up the last few dates. And last night, at their show in Berlin, Collins are Rutherford played together onstage for their first time since the last Genesis show in 2007.

Collins invited Rutherford out to the stage to perform Genesis’ 1978 hit “Follow You Follow Me” while a screen behind them played old photos from their Genesis days. And after reuniting in Berlin yesterday, they did the same thing in Aarhus, Denmark today. Watch their performance in Berlin below; last year, Collins said he was open to a Genesis reunion with his son on drums.