The Raconteurs – “Bored And Razed”

In a couple weeks, the Raconteurs will follow-up 2008’s Consolers Of The Lonely with their first new album in over a decade, Help Us Stranger. Since the band reconvened last year, they’ve shared a number of songs that’ll appear on it, including “Sunday Driver,” “Now That You’re Gone,” the Donovan cover “Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness),” and the album’s quas-title track.

Today, the group are putting out another new song, “Bored And Razed,” which doubles as the opening song on the album. This one finds Jack White and Brendan Benson comparing California and Detroit, each chorus about the other: “Detroit born and razed/ but these days I’m living with another/ You tell me she can be replaced/ but that’s not the case/ I’m so lost without her.”

Hear it below.

Help Us Stranger is out 6/21 via Third Man Records.