The Raconteurs – “Sunday Driver” & “Now That You’re Gone” Videos

It’s finally happening! The last time we heard from the Raconteurs, they were still a White Stripes side project. Jack White’s band with Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler hasn’t been heard from since the 2008 album Consolers Of The Lonely. But back in October, we learned that the band would be returning. They had two new songs coming out in a Third Man vault package, and they were planning to release a new album in 2019. And today, we finally get to hear those two new songs.

The two new Raconteurs songs, “Now That You’re Gone” and “Sunday Driver” are the first two in more than a decade. They’re both on a new 7″ single that’s being included as part of the new Third Man Vault Package, which celebrates the 10th anniversary of Consolers Of The Lonely. And more importantly, both songs have now hit the streaming services, so you don’t have to be a Third Man subscriber to hear them. They’ve even got videos.

The first of the two new songs is an absolute banger called “Sunday Driver.” White takes the lead on that one, and it’s a rip-snorting Camaro-rocker with hooks for days. In director Steven Sebring’s video, the camera spins vertiginously around the band as they play. Jack White recaptures that old rock-star swagger, and it’s a cool thing to see.

Meanwhile, Brendan Benson takes the lead on “Now That You’re Gone,” a blues-rock jam with a squirmy riff and a big, slow central beat. It sounds like the prestige version of bar rock, and it gets in a big, molten Jack White guitar solo. In the stark black-and-white video from director Dikayl Rimmasch, the burlesque performer Gia Genevieve, goes through a rough patch and ends up aiming a car at the band. Check out both videos below.

The “Sunday Driver” b/w “Now That You’re Gone” single is out now on Third Man.