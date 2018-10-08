Songs From New Raconteurs Album Included In Latest Third Man Vault Package

It has been a long, long time since we’ve heard from the Raconteurs. Jack White formed the hooky, driving rock band in 2005 with Brendan Benson and with the Greenhornes’ Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler. The band released two albums, and they both rule. But the second of those albums, 2008’s Consolers Of The Lonely, is now over a decade old. The band played a couple of songs in a surprise onstage reunion in Nashville in 2015, but we haven’t heard anything since then. So it comes as a welcome and out-of-nowhere surprise to learn that there’s a new Raconteurs album on the way.

Jack White has lately been throwing all sorts of unexpected music into his Third Man Vault releases, but the latest of them may have topped them all. Vault Package #38 is a 10th-anniversary reissue of Consolers Of The Lonely. It’s the album on copper foil vinyl, remastered directly from the original tapes, and it includes a bonus 7″. That bonus 7″ features the first two new Raconteurs songs in 10 years.

We don’t yet know the titles of those songs, but the Third Man website claims that the songs come “from recent sessions that will ultimately result in a new Raconteurs album in 2019.”

You can sign up for the Third Man Vault subscription here.