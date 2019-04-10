The Raconteurs – “Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)” (Donovan Cover)

The Raconteurs are back. Earlier this month, they officially announced their new album, Help Us Stranger, which is out in June. They also played their first show in 8 years and announced an expansive world tour itinerary.

Today, they’re sharing a new track from Help Us Stranger, though it’s not an original. Instead, they’ve opted to put out their cover of Donovan’s “Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)” that’s included on the album, putting their crunch-rock sheen on the 1965 single.

The song was released in conjunction with the announcement that Third Man Records is now on Bandcamp. Check it out below.

<a href="http://theraconteurs.bandcamp.com/track/hey-gyp-dig-the-slowness" target="_blank">Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness) by The Raconteurs</a>

Help Us Stranger is out 6/21 via Third Man Records.