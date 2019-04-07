Last week, the Raconteurs announced that their new album, Help Us Stranger, will be out this June. It will be their first full-length since 2008’s Consolers Of The Lonely. Last night, Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler performed together for the first time in eight years at Third Man Records’ 10th anniversary concert in Nashville.
White’s mom introduced the band. They played a 15-song set, including “Help Me Stranger,” “Shine The Light On Me,” “Sunday Driver,” “Now That You’re Gone,” and “Bored and Razed” from their forthcoming album.
The Raconteurs debuted their cover of Donovan’s “Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness).” They also performed their version of “Keep On Trash” by the Go. Watch footage from the show below.
TOUR DATES:
04/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
04/18 – Melbourne, AU @ Regent Theatre
04/20 – Milsons Point, AU @ Big Top Sydney
04/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluesfest Byron Bay
04/24 – Minato City, JP @ Akasaka Blitz
04/25 – Minato City, JP @ Akasaka Blitz
05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East
05/26 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
05/27 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
05/28 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
05/30 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
05/31 – Kværndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival
06/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Orange Warsaw Festival
06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
08/10 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
08/16 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 50
Help Us Stranger is out 6/21 via Third Man Records.