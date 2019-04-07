Last week, the Raconteurs announced that their new album, Help Us Stranger, will be out this June. It will be their first full-length since 2008’s Consolers Of The Lonely. Last night, Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler performed together for the first time in eight years at Third Man Records’ 10th anniversary concert in Nashville.

White’s mom introduced the band. They played a 15-song set, including “Help Me Stranger,” “Shine The Light On Me,” “Sunday Driver,” “Now That You’re Gone,” and “Bored and Razed” from their forthcoming album.

The Raconteurs debuted their cover of Donovan’s “Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness).” They also performed their version of “Keep On Trash” by the Go. Watch footage from the show below.

TOUR DATES:

04/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

04/18 – Melbourne, AU @ Regent Theatre

04/20 – Milsons Point, AU @ Big Top Sydney

04/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluesfest Byron Bay

04/24 – Minato City, JP @ Akasaka Blitz

04/25 – Minato City, JP @ Akasaka Blitz

05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East

05/26 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

05/27 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

05/28 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

05/30 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

05/31 – Kværndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Orange Warsaw Festival

06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

08/10 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

08/16 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 50

Help Us Stranger is out 6/21 via Third Man Records.