The Raconteurs Announce New Album Help Us Stranger

The Raconteurs have officially announced that their new album, which is called Help Us Stranger, will be out on 6/21 via Third Man Records. It’s their first full-length since 2008’s Consolers Of The Lonely.

We’ve known that the band — whose members include Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler — was working on an album for a while now. They released two new tracks back in December, “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone,” and they recently announced their first show together in 8 years, which will take place later this week at Third Man Records’ 10th anniversary party in Nashville. White also bragged last month about mixing a Raconteurs song from his Tesla.

The album was recorded at Third Man Studios, naturally, and was self-produced by the band. Collaborators include Dean Fertita (The Dead Weather, Queens of the Stone Age), Lillie Mae Rische, and Scarlett Rische. It features all new songs, plus a cover of Donovan’s “Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness).”

In addition to a more traditional release, it’ll also be available as a limited-edition vinyl as part of Third Man Records’ Vault Package series.

Here’s the tracklist:

01 “Bored And Razed”

02 “Help Me Stranger”

03 “Only Child”

04 “Don’t Bother Me”

05 “Shine The Light On Me”

06 “Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying)”

07 “Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)” (Donovan Cover)

08 “Sunday Driver”

09 “Now That You’re Gone”

10 “Live A Lie”

11 “What’s Your Is Mine”

12 “Thoughts And Prayers”

