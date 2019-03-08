Watch Jack White Help Mix A New Raconteurs Song From His Tesla Using An FM Transmitter And Walkie Talkie

The Raconteurs, Jack White’s band with Brendan Benson and the Greenhornes’ Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler, are finally coming back. They recently shared two songs called “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone,” their first new music in over a decade. They have a new album, the long-awaited follow-up to 2008’s Consolers Of The Lonely, on the way; they’re currently mixing it with Vance Powell at Sputnik Sound. And today, they’ve given us a very small taste.

Today, Jack White took to Instagram to detail the mixing process for an unreleased song called “Shine The Light On Me.” As he explains in the video, he uses an unconventional technique where he broadcasts the song on an unused FM frequency from a transmitter inside the studio. The band then listens to the broadcast on the radio in White’s Tesla outside and gives notes back to the engineer in the control room via walkie talkie. Watch the technique in action below.