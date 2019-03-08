Watch Jack White Help Mix A New Raconteurs Song From His Tesla Using An FM Transmitter And Walkie Talkie
The Raconteurs, Jack White’s band with Brendan Benson and the Greenhornes’ Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler, are finally coming back. They recently shared two songs called “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone,” their first new music in over a decade. They have a new album, the long-awaited follow-up to 2008’s Consolers Of The Lonely, on the way; they’re currently mixing it with Vance Powell at Sputnik Sound. And today, they’ve given us a very small taste.
Today, Jack White took to Instagram to detail the mixing process for an unreleased song called “Shine The Light On Me.” As he explains in the video, he uses an unconventional technique where he broadcasts the song on an unused FM frequency from a transmitter inside the studio. The band then listens to the broadcast on the radio in White’s Tesla outside and gives notes back to the engineer in the control room via walkie talkie. Watch the technique in action below.
View this post on Instagram
Jack White shows us a technique he developed for doing master mixes. The Raconteurs are mixing their new album with Vance Powell at Sputnik Sound. One of their new songs “Shine The Light On Me" is broadcast with an FM transmitter from inside the studio. Outside in the car park, the band listens to the broadcast on an unused FM frequency. ( the broadcaster only sends a small powered signal about a distance of a hundred feet or so ) The band uses a walkie talkie to give notes on the mix to the engineer ( Vance ) back in the control room. This way the artist can mix in real time, and hear exactly what the song sounds like on the radio as well, this time through the amazing sound system of a Tesla Model S. This speeds up the process of mixing greatly and reduces the amount of remixes that occur after artists feel they’ve “got it” in the studio, only to listen in the car on the ride home realizing that the kick drum is too loud! . . . #brendanbenson #jacklawrence #jackwhite #patrickkeeler #theraconteurs #newalbum #mixing @vancalot