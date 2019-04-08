The Raconteurs Announce World Tour

Jack White and Brendan Benson’s long-dormant rock band the Raconteurs have been edging back into action lately. Just before Christmas they released their first new songs in over a decade. A week ago they confirmed details on Help Us Stranger, their first album in 11 years. And over the weekend they played their first live show in eight years at the Third Man Records 10-year anniversary bash. As you might expect, they’ll be playing a lot more shows in the coming months.
The Raconteurs are embarking on an extensive world tour supporting the new album, beginning this month and wrapping in October. The band will begin the tour proper with their first trip to Australia and New Zealand later this month, as well as stops in Japan, Europe, and the United Kingdom before returning to the US for the North American leg. Tickets are on sale April 12 at 10 AM local time.
Find the full tour schedule below.
TOUR DATES
04/16 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Powerstation (SOLD OUT)
04/18 – Melbourne, Australia @ Regent Theatre (SOLD OUT)
04/20 – Sydney, Australia @ Big Top Sydney
04/22 – Byron Bay, Australia @ Bluesfest Byron Bay
04/24 – Tokyo, Japan @ Akasaka Blitz
04/25 – Tokyo, Japan @ Akasaka Blitz
05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East
05/26 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia (SOLD OUT)
05/27 – Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal (SOLD OUT)
05/28 – Köln, Germany @ E-Werk
05/30 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
05/31 – Kværndrup, Denmark @ Heartland Festival
06/01 – Warsaw, Poland @ Orange Warsaw Festival
06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival
07/12 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
07/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
07/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
07/18 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center
07/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
07/21 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
07/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
07/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
07/28 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
08/10 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
08/11 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
08/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
08/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE (Indoors)
08/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
08/16 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 50
08/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
08/20 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium
08/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
08/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
08/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
09/06 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
09/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/09 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
09/13 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion
10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/14 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
10/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Help Us Stranger is out 6/21 via Third Man Records.