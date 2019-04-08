The Raconteurs Announce World Tour

Jack White and Brendan Benson’s long-dormant rock band the Raconteurs have been edging back into action lately. Just before Christmas they released their first new songs in over a decade. A week ago they confirmed details on Help Us Stranger, their first album in 11 years. And over the weekend they played their first live show in eight years at the Third Man Records 10-year anniversary bash. As you might expect, they’ll be playing a lot more shows in the coming months.

The Raconteurs are embarking on an extensive world tour supporting the new album, beginning this month and wrapping in October. The band will begin the tour proper with their first trip to Australia and New Zealand later this month, as well as stops in Japan, Europe, and the United Kingdom before returning to the US for the North American leg. Tickets are on sale April 12 at 10 AM local time.

Find the full tour schedule below.

TOUR DATES

04/16 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Powerstation (SOLD OUT)

04/18 – Melbourne, Australia @ Regent Theatre (SOLD OUT)

04/20 – Sydney, Australia @ Big Top Sydney

04/22 – Byron Bay, Australia @ Bluesfest Byron Bay

04/24 – Tokyo, Japan @ Akasaka Blitz

04/25 – Tokyo, Japan @ Akasaka Blitz

05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East

05/26 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia (SOLD OUT)

05/27 – Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal (SOLD OUT)

05/28 – Köln, Germany @ E-Werk

05/30 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

05/31 – Kværndrup, Denmark @ Heartland Festival

06/01 – Warsaw, Poland @ Orange Warsaw Festival

06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

07/12 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

07/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

07/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

07/18 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center

07/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

07/21 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

07/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

07/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

07/28 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

08/10 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

08/11 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

08/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

08/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE (Indoors)

08/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

08/16 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 50

08/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

08/20 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

08/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

08/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

08/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

09/06 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

09/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/09 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

09/13 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/14 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

10/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Help Us Stranger is out 6/21 via Third Man Records.