Swedish pop singer Lykke Li released her latest album so sad so sexy last year. And later this summer, she’s releasing still sad still sexy, a companion EP of new music and remixes. Today, she’s sharing a remix of the perfectly titled so sad so sexy single “sex money feelings die.” The new version features Snowsa and a verse from Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, and you can hear it below.

still sad still sexy is out later this summer on RCA. Lykke Li’s YOLA DÍA festival takes place 8/18 in Los Angeles.