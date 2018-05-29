Lykke Li – “Sex Money Feelings Die” & “Two Nights” (Feat Aminé)

We’ve waited four years for a new Lykke Li album, and we won’t have to wait much longer. Next week, she’ll follow up the great 2014 LP I Never Learn with the brand-new so sad, so sexy. We’ve already posted a handful of songs from the album: “Hard Rain,” “Deep End,” and “Utopia.” Today, she’s shared two more tracks, “Sexy Money Feelings Die” and “Two Nights.” Like the other new ones we’ve heard, both tracks show how Lykke Li is doing her best to interact with the pop climate of today.

The perfectly titled “Sex Money Feelings Die” sounds as much like Lana Del Rey or the Weeknd as it does like Lykke Li’s own older music. It’s a bleary-eyed synth-soul jam with trap-influenced production and a sort of dead-souled hedonistic feeling. Jeff Bhasker, Lykke Li’s partner and the father of her baby, co-produced the song with Malay and Jonny Coffer.

Meanwhile, on “Two Nights,” Lykke Li teams up with the young Portland rapper Aminé. Malay co-produced this one with DJ Dahi, and its foggy, synthy production reminds me of prime ’80s Phil Collins. Lykke Li and Aminé both do impressive work on the song, but they don’t exactly sound like a natural combination; it’s very clearly an emailed-in verse. Listen to both tracks below.

So sad, so sexy is out 6/8 on RCA.