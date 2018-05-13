Swedish pop singer Lykke Li is ahead of her new album so sad so sexy. So far we’ve heard the synth-soaked ballad “Hard Rain” and the shimmering R&B track “Deep End.” Today she shares “Utopia,” along with a video for Mother’s Day. The Clara Cullen-directed footage shows Li with her mom from childhood until now, along with shots of Li and her own son. “MOTHER TO MOTHER TO MOTHER. Utopia is all my mother ever wanted for me and all I ever want for him,” she writes in the video description. Watch it below.

So sad, so sexy is out 6/8 on RCA.