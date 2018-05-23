The Swedish pop star Lykke Li will debut a new album next month called so sad, so sexy. It’s the follow-up to 2014’s I Never Learn, and in the years since that album was released Lykke Li has released collaborative tracks with Andrew Wyatt, Björn Yttling, Pontus Winnberg, and Jeff Bhasker under the name LIV.

We’ve already heard three so sad, so sexy singles: “Hard Rain,” “Deep End,” and “Utopia.” The video for “Hard Rain” is out now, and it was directed by Anton Tammi. The clip finds Lykke Li engaging in some heavy makeout sessions with a mysterious dude. Watch below.

so sad, so sexy is out 6/8 on RCA.