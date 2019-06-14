Pallbearer – “Atlantis”

We haven’t heard too much from Arkansas doom metal kings Pallbearer since the release of Heartless, one of the very best albums of 2017. Last year, they gave us the one-off single “Dropout” and a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Run Like Hell.” And today, we’re getting a little bit more.

Brooklyn Vegan reports that Pallbearer have just signed a worldwide deal with the record label Nuclear Blast, which distributed Heartless in Europe. If we’re lucky, that means we’ll get a new album sometime in the near future. But before that, Pallbearer are sharing a new song called “Atlantis” for Sub Pop’s Singles Series. Quoth the band:

We’re very excited to finally be able to share another piece of new material with you. As many of you probably know by now, Pallbearer has always been very ‘album-oriented’ — when we are writing music, it’s often with the big picture in mind. However, we also thoroughly enjoy the opportunity to release pieces that might not necessarily fit into a larger album. Thanks to the Sub-Pop Singles Series, we were thrilled to have the chance to write a brand new song, ‘Atlantis,’ plus also document how ‘Thorns,’ a song from our previous LP had taken on a different bit of attitude after being road-worn for a couple of years.

Listen to “Atlantis” below.

<a href="http://pallbearer.bandcamp.com/album/atlantis" target="_blank">Atlantis by Pallbearer</a>

TOUR DATES:

07/13 Little Rock, AR @ Rev Room *

07/18 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

07/19 Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall

07/20 Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

07/21 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic *

07/30 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom +

07/31 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn +

* Playing Sorrow & Extinction in its entirety

+with Baroness