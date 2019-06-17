Guns N’ Roses Announce North American Tour

Three years ago, the classic-lineup Guns N’ Roses members Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined the band, once again forming that eternal triumverate with Axl Rose. They played Coachella and headed out on the Not In This Lifetime tour. Three years is a long time! It’s the same length of time between the release of Appetite For Destruction and the point where GN’R fired Steven Adler and hired Dizzy Reed. But thus far, the new version of Guns N’ Roses appears to be keeping it together.

Slash has even said that Guns N’ Roses are working on new music. (He elaborated a bit in a recent Rock Cellar interview: “The whole thing of Guns N’ Roses getting in the studio and getting this record done — with myself and with Duff [McKagan] and all that — it’s really just getting started. So it’s really hard to say.” So: Nothing imminent.) And now GN’R are getting ready for another big North American tour.

Guns N’ Roses had already been announced as headliners of a few North American festivals this year: Austin City Limits, Voodoo, Exit 111, Louder Than Life. They’d also announced a few huge stadium shows in Mexico. And now they’ve also added a bunch of US arena shows, starting in Charlotte in September and wrapping up with a two-night stand in Las Vegas in November. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

9/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

9/28 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/07 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/13 – Manchester, TN @ Exit 111 Festival

10/15 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/18 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Estadio Jalisco

10/20 – Tijuana, Mexico @ Estadio Caliente

10/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival

10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/01-02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace