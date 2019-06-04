Voodoo 2019 Lineup

The Voodoo Music + Arts Experience is returning to New Orleans for its 21st edition, which will take place 10/25-27 at City Park. The festival has just announced its 2019 lineup, which is headlined by Guns N’ Roses, Post Malone, and Beck.

Other performers include Bassnectar, Brandi Carlile, the National, Zhu, Interpol, Bring Me The Horizon, Young The Giant, Sheck Wes, Clairo, the Glitch Mob, Hippo Campus, Bishop Biggs, Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast, and more.

Tickets for the event go on sale this Thursday (6/6) at 10AM CT. More information is available here.