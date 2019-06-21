Cold Cave Announce New Perfume That Will Stain Clothing

In recent months we’ve seen Justin Bieber release his own deodorant and Ed Sheeran release his own ketchup. And now Cold Cave, Wesley Eisold’s cult-beloved darkwave band, has announced its own perfume.

Back in February, right around the time Cold Cave released their single “Promised Land,” the band partnered with Blackbird — known alternately as “a fragrance design house specializing in perfumes and incense” and “a dimension all its own, a playfully imperfect experiment in design and scent, where all humans are invited” — on a special incense. The scent was released in conjunction with a pair of Cold Cave concerts at Hollywood Forever Cemetery commemorating the 10th anniversary of the band’s album Love Comes Close as well as Eisold’s 40th birthday. As Blackbird’s marketing copy explains, “We danced to your songs in our stores while you burned our incense at your shows. Unrequited love, only to meet in death.” Heartwarming! That’ll run you $35.

Apparently the incense was such a hit that Cold Cave and Blackbird have turned it into a perfume. Beyond the original product’s notes of sage, leather, and marble dust, we’re told the new wearable scent is also reminiscent of oud and “a cold cave.” If you are wondering whether these ingredients are symbolically resonant, they are indeed: “Black is the night is the death of the day. Leather is the skin we are imprisoned in. Marble is the stone in which we immortalize our souls. And Sage is the ritual in which we cleanse, heal and begin again.”

Before you open a new tab to purchase this product, I should pass along this warning from the good people at Blackbird: “This fragrance contains black dye and will stain clothing. Please wear all black.” I realize this should not be a problem for Cold Cave’s fan base, but, you know, better safe than sorry. Those seeking to immerse themselves in this smell can pay $96 for a 30 mL bottle.