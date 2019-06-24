A$AP Ferg – “Wigs” (Feat. City Girls & ANTHA)

Last month, A$AP Ferg returned with “Pups,” a new track featuring A$AP Rocky. It’s been a bit since the last proper Ferg album, 2017’s Still Striving, and it looks like the rapper is building up to something because he’s just put out another new song, which is also a hyped-up track built around a single word, in this case “Wigs.”

It features Miami duo City Girls, who broke through with Girl Code last fall, and the Harlem singer/rapper ANTHA.

Listen to it below.

“Wigs” is out now via A$AP Worldwide/Polo Grounds Music/RCA Records.