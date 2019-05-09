A$AP Ferg – “Pups” (Feat. A$AP Rocky)

A$AP Ferg has dropped a new song, “Pups,” that features A$AP Rocky. It naturally starts with some dog woofs and has a call and response chorus of, “Where my dawgs at?/ Right here, dawg.”

It’s Ferg’s first new song in a while: He dropped a couple loosies last year, including “Harlem Anthem” and “Verified,” but his last proper full-length was 2017’s Still Striving.

Ferg was absent on Rocky’s full-length from last year, Testing, but the two showed up together in a Teyana Taylor video earlier this year.

Listen to “Pups” below.