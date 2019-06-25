Bleached – “Rebound City”

“Shitty Ballet,” the lead single and closing track from Bleached’s new album Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough, is one of my favorite songs of the year. We named it one of the best songs of the week when it dropped, but with Bleached releasing another single from the album today — joining the aforementioned plus “Hard To Kill” and “Kiss You Goodbye” — I don’t want to pass up the opportunity to sing the praises of “Shitty Ballet” one more time. What a melody! What a concept! What an explosive finish!

Anyway, the fourth Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough single, “Rebound City,” is out today. It’s another winner. In keeping with the album’s theme of sobering up and bouncing back from the brink of destruction, it’s a rolling, ripping, rambunctious pop-rock track about the various missteps we make in the wake of a breakup. As Jennifer Clavin explains, “This song is a brief history of the mistakes I’ve made…except there really are no mistakes, they’re all lessons in the end. No regrets! Listen loud.”

Do that below.

Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough is out 7/12 on Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.