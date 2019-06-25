CUP (Nels Cline & Yuka Honda) – “Soon Will Be Flood”

Despite his many cross-genre affiliations, Nels Cline is best known as the reality-reordering lead guitarist for Wilco, a role he’s held for the past 15 years. He is married to Yuka C. Honda, a founding member of pioneering New York trip-hop group Cibo Matto, who broke up two years ago to pursue other projects. One of those projects is CUP, a new duo pairing spouses Cline and Honda. They’re one of the many affiliated projects performing at Wilco’s Solid Sound festival this weekend in North Adams, Massachusetts, and today they’ve released their debut single.

The beat-driven banger “Soon Will Be Flood” is a reminder that both of these musicians are restless explorers. It’s brisk and bubbly and psychedelic, and it doesn’t much remind me of anything I’ve heard from these two before, though I guess it could pass for sped-up Cibo Matto in a pinch. In a recent interview Cline elaborates, “The pieces I’m only doing with or for Yuka, I’m thinking about her language, what instruments and sounds that she uses. That’s where I’m coming from.” Honda adds, “I don’t know if I would call what I’m doing ‘singing.’ I’m thinking that I am creating a vocal sound.”

A CUP album is coming later this year. In the meantime we have this, and this is good. Listen below.