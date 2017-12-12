Cibo Matto Announce Breakup

The New York hybrid-pop duo Cibo Matto, who seemed like the coolest thing in the world in the mid-’90s, are calling it quits. On Twitter, band members Miho Hatori and Yuka Honda, have announced on Twitter that they’re both moving onto focus on their solo music and that 2014’s Hotel Valentine will be their final album. In that statement, they write that they’re “moving on to a new phase,” and they add, “Hopefully you understand that this is a necessary and positive change for us… Our band is over but we are not going away.” Here’s their statement:

This isn’t the first time Hatori and Honda have gone their separate ways; they were on hiatus between 2002 and 2011. Hatori and Honda are both from Japan, and they formed Cibo Matto in New York in 1994. Sean Ono Lennon was a touring member of the band for a time, and they collaborated with artists like the Beastie Boys and Yoko Ono. They released three albums over the years.