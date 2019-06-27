Moon Duo – “Stars Are The Light”

Back in 2017, Portland space-rockers Moon Duo released two albums, Occult Architecture Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. Moon Duo half Sanae Yamada has since shared a self-titled solo album under the name Vive La Void. Ripley Johnson released a Wooden Shjips album last year, which we then named Album Of The Week.
Today, they return as a unit to announce their forthcoming seventh album, Stars Are The Light, and share its title track. The album was mixed by Sonic Boom, who worked with psych rock forebearers Spacemen 3 and Spectrum. On “Stars Are The Light,” Johnson and Yamada sing with soft breath around twinkling synth bloops and a languid guitar. Listen to it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Flying”
02 “Stars Are The Light”
03 “Fall In Your Love”
04 “The World And The Sun”
05 “Lost Heads”
06 “Eternal Shore”
07 “Eye 2 Eye”
08 “Fever Night”
TOUR DATES:
10/17 – Ghent, BE @ Videodroom
10/18 – Krakow, PL @ Malopolski Garden Of The Arts
10/20 – Amsterdam, DK @ Paradiso Noord
10/21 – Berlin, DE @ Volksbuhne
10/23 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
10/24 – Vevey, CH @ Rocking Chair
10/26 – Angers, FR @ Le Chabada
10/28 – London, UK @ Earth
10/29 – Manchester, UK @ Dancehouse
10/30 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
10/31 – Glasgow, UK @ BAAD
11/01 – Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing
11/02 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell
11/04 – Brighton, UK @ St. Bartholomew’s Church
11/05 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
11/09 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who
11/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
11/14 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
11/15 – Kingston, NY @ BSP
11/16 – Montreal, QC @ SAT
11/18 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall
11/19 – Detroit, MI @ MOCAD
11/20 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
11/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood
Stars Are The Light is out 9/27 on Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.