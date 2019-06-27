Moon Duo – “Stars Are The Light”

Back in 2017, Portland space-rockers Moon Duo released two albums, Occult Architecture Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. Moon Duo half Sanae Yamada has since shared a self-titled solo album under the name Vive La Void. Ripley Johnson released a Wooden Shjips album last year, which we then named Album Of The Week.

Today, they return as a unit to announce their forthcoming seventh album, Stars Are The Light, and share its title track. The album was mixed by Sonic Boom, who worked with psych rock forebearers Spacemen 3 and Spectrum. On “Stars Are The Light,” Johnson and Yamada sing with soft breath around twinkling synth bloops and a languid guitar. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Flying”

02 “Stars Are The Light”

03 “Fall In Your Love”

04 “The World And The Sun”

05 “Lost Heads”

06 “Eternal Shore”

07 “Eye 2 Eye”

08 “Fever Night”

TOUR DATES:

10/17 – Ghent, BE @ Videodroom

10/18 – Krakow, PL @ Malopolski Garden Of The Arts

10/20 – Amsterdam, DK @ Paradiso Noord

10/21 – Berlin, DE @ Volksbuhne

10/23 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

10/24 – Vevey, CH @ Rocking Chair

10/26 – Angers, FR @ Le Chabada

10/28 – London, UK @ Earth

10/29 – Manchester, UK @ Dancehouse

10/30 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

10/31 – Glasgow, UK @ BAAD

11/01 – Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

11/02 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell

11/04 – Brighton, UK @ St. Bartholomew’s Church

11/05 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

11/09 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who

11/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/14 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

11/15 – Kingston, NY @ BSP

11/16 – Montreal, QC @ SAT

11/18 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

11/19 – Detroit, MI @ MOCAD

11/20 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

11/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood

CREDIT: Jasmine Pasquill

Stars Are The Light is out 9/27 on Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.