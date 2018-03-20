Vive La Void – “Red Rider” Video

I’ve always thought of way-out space-rockers Moon Duo as a Wooden Shjips side project, since Ripley Johnson, one half of Moon Duo, also plays in that band. But now Moon Duo, who only just released a new single, have spun off their own side project. Sanae Yamada, that duo’s other half, has recorded a self-titled solo album under the name Vive La Void, and she’s just shared her video for “Red Rider,” its first single.

If you like Moon Duo — and Moon Duo rule; you would probably like them — you will probably also like “Red Rider.” Yamada’s first solo song has a hazy synth-pulse to it, rather than a guitar drone, but it fits with her band’s far-out spaciness. And the video — which Yamada co-directed with Tina Satter, Nick Zeig-Owens, and Enver Chakartash — appears to tell the story of a psychedelic vision that Yamada has after falling into a swimming pool.

Here’s what Yamada says about the song:

The lyrics were a way of reckoning with my own memories and also of trying to process my reactions to the human situation. I wanted the voice to have a kind of ghostly quality, to emerge from and recede back into the song, or to pass over it like weather. It’s one of many layers of sound, which are meant to blend together in such a way that on one listen you might hear one thing, and on another listen you might hear something else, so the music seems to change even as it stays the same.

And here’s the video:

Vive La Void is out 5/4 on Sacred Bones.