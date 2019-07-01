Belle & Sebastian – “Sister Buddha” Video

Belle & Sebastian have quite a busy year ahead of them. They’ve announced a string of tour dates, including a stop at the Pitchfork Music Festival next month in Chicago where they’ll play If You’re Feeling Sinister in full. In August, their boat cruise the Boaty Weekender sets sail from Barcelona. On top of all this, last October the Scottish indie-pop group announced the release of an original soundtrack for the forthcoming British film, Days Of The Bagnold Summer.

The movie is based on Joff Winterhart’s award-winning graphic novel of the same name, and it’ll be the directorial debut for Simon Bird of The Inbetweeners. It’s a coming-of-age story involving a 15-year-old metalhead and his librarian mom. It is not seeing wide release until 2020, but Matador is releasing the soundtrack this September, and a video for lead single “Sister Buddha” is out today. The song is pretty classic post-mystery Belle & Sebastian, a sun-drenched pop rock tune with jazzy rhythmics.

Check out the video for “Sister Buddha” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sister Buddha (Intro)”

02 “I Know Where The Summer Goes”

03 “Did The Day Go Just Like You Wanted?”

04 “Jill Pole”

05 “I’ll Keep It Inside”

06 “Safety Valve”

07 “The Colour’s Gonna Run”

08 “Another Day, Another Night”

09 “Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying”

10 “Wait And See What The Day Holds”

11 “Sister Buddha”

12 “This Letter”

13 “We Were Never Glorious”

TOUR DATES:

07/02 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

07/03 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

07/04 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy

07/10 – Brooklyn NY @ Brooklyn Steel

07/11 – Charlottesville VA @ Sprint Pavilion

07/12 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer

07/13 – Boston MA @ House of Blues

07/15 – Montreal QC @ M Telus

07/16 – Toronto ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07/18 – Pittsburgh PA @ The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall

07/19 – Cleveland OH @ House of Blues

07/20 – Chicago IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/21 – Royal Oak MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

07/23 – Minneapolis MN @ Weesner Family Amphitheater at the Minnesota Zoo

07/25 – Calgary AB @ Calgary Folk Music Festival

08/08-08/12 – Barcelona – Cagliari @ The Boaty Weekender

11/01 – Paris, France @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/02 – Mérignac, France @ Le Krakatoa

11/03 – Toulouse, France @ Le Bikini

11/04 – Pamplona, Spain @ Baluarte

11/06 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Aula Magna

11/08 – Benidorm, Spain @ Primavera Weekender

The Days Of The Bagnold Summer soundtrack is out 9/13 on Matador Records. Pre-order it here.