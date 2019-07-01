Belle & Sebastian – “Sister Buddha” Video

Belle & Sebastian have quite a busy year ahead of them. They’ve announced a string of tour dates, including a stop at the Pitchfork Music Festival next month in Chicago where they’ll play If You’re Feeling Sinister in full. In August, their boat cruise the Boaty Weekender sets sail from Barcelona. On top of all this, last October the Scottish indie-pop group announced the release of an original soundtrack for the forthcoming British film, Days Of The Bagnold Summer.
The movie is based on Joff Winterhart’s award-winning graphic novel of the same name, and it’ll be the directorial debut for Simon Bird of The Inbetweeners. It’s a coming-of-age story involving a 15-year-old metalhead and his librarian mom. It is not seeing wide release until 2020, but Matador is releasing the soundtrack this September, and a video for lead single “Sister Buddha” is out today. The song is pretty classic post-mystery Belle & Sebastian, a sun-drenched pop rock tune with jazzy rhythmics.
Check out the video for “Sister Buddha” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Sister Buddha (Intro)”
02 “I Know Where The Summer Goes”
03 “Did The Day Go Just Like You Wanted?”
04 “Jill Pole”
05 “I’ll Keep It Inside”
06 “Safety Valve”
07 “The Colour’s Gonna Run”
08 “Another Day, Another Night”
09 “Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying”
10 “Wait And See What The Day Holds”
11 “Sister Buddha”
12 “This Letter”
13 “We Were Never Glorious”
TOUR DATES:
07/02 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill
07/03 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
07/04 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy
07/10 – Brooklyn NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07/11 – Charlottesville VA @ Sprint Pavilion
07/12 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer
07/13 – Boston MA @ House of Blues
07/15 – Montreal QC @ M Telus
07/16 – Toronto ON @ Danforth Music Hall
07/18 – Pittsburgh PA @ The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall
07/19 – Cleveland OH @ House of Blues
07/20 – Chicago IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/21 – Royal Oak MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
07/23 – Minneapolis MN @ Weesner Family Amphitheater at the Minnesota Zoo
07/25 – Calgary AB @ Calgary Folk Music Festival
08/08-08/12 – Barcelona – Cagliari @ The Boaty Weekender
11/01 – Paris, France @ Pitchfork Music Festival
11/02 – Mérignac, France @ Le Krakatoa
11/03 – Toulouse, France @ Le Bikini
11/04 – Pamplona, Spain @ Baluarte
11/06 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Aula Magna
11/08 – Benidorm, Spain @ Primavera Weekender
The Days Of The Bagnold Summer soundtrack is out 9/13 on Matador Records. Pre-order it here.