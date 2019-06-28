Stream J Balvin & Bad Bunny’s Surprise Album OASIS

Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin and Puerto Rican Latin trap weirdo Bad Bunny are two of the biggest names in the Spanish-speaking music world. They guested together on one of last summer’s biggest hits, Cardi B’s boogaloo banger “I Like It” and have since joined forces for further collaborations. And now they’ve surprise-released a whole album together.

A Balvin x Bunny co-headlining project called OASIS is out now. It’s eight songs long, with guests limited to Afrobeats star Mr. Eazi on closing track “Como Un Bebé” and Marciano Cantero de Enanitos Verdes on “Un Peso.” In a press release, Bad Bunny describes it as “a transcendental and refreshing album; it is a rescue, a relief.” Balvin adds, “I am proud to say I LOVE Bad Bunny; we always seem to be on the same wavelength, as he likes what I like.” Here is a basic take about the album: On first pass it sounds like it will pair extremely well with excessively hot summer days, and really what more can you ask for from a J Balvin and Bad Bunny album?

Stream OASIS below, where you can also watch the video for lead single “Qué Pretendes.”

OASIS is out now.