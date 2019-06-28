Stream Hovvdy And Lomelda’s Split EP Covers

Fellow Texas-raised indie acts Hovvdy and Lomelda have teamed up to release a split EP called Covers. As its title suggests, the EP consists of Hovvdy covering Lomelda and Lomelda covering Hovvdy.

The surprise release follows Lomelda’s M For Empathy, which came out in February (also by surprise), and Hovvdy’s 2018 album Cranberry. The EP is soft and hazy, letting their delicate renditions bleed into one another.

Covers is out digitally today and will also be released on cassette via Double Double Whammy. The tape includes a bonus track and all proceeds will go to RAICES, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency that promotes justice by providing free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrant children, families, and refugees.

Stream Covers below.

TOUR DATES:

08/22 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

08/23 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

08/24 – Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

08/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee

08/26 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

08/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

08/29 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

08/30 – Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin

08/31 – Norman, TX @ Opolis

09/01 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar

CREDIT: Matthew James-Wilson

Covers is out now. Pre-order tapes here.