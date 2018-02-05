Stream Hovvdy Cranberry

It feels like Austin indie duo Hovvdy have been rolling out their sophomore album, Cranberry, for years — actually, lead single “Petal” dropped in late October — and now at last the whole, beautiful thing is here for your enjoyment. In addition to “Petal,” we’ve also heard “Late,” “Cranberry,” and “In The Sun,” all of which provided a good sense of the album’s sighing lo-fi slowcore feel. Surveying the album in full is like being suspended in a state of waking up from a dream in a very comfortable bed. I recommend getting under a blanket and enjoying it on this frigid February day — especially if you’re into (Sandy) Alex G, American Pleasure Club, and the like.

Cranberry is out 2/9 on Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.