Hovvdy – “In The Sun”

Austin-based Hovvdy make dusty, wistful indie rock with a warm center. We’ve already heard “Late,” “Petal,” and the title track from their forthcoming sophomore album, Cranberry, and today they share “In The Sun.” Hovvdy half Will Taylor describes it as “a song about falling into sync with someone and staying home a lot, and about how things feel more real in the sunshine.” Guitars ring with a subdued twang, layering atop fuzzy vocals that perfectly match their melancholic optimism. Listen below.

Cranberry is out 2/9 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.