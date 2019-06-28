The Halifax band Booji Boys play raw, fast, sloppy, fun-as-hell punk rock, and they’re one of our favorite recent discoveries. The band works quickly, and in the few years that they’ve been around, they’ve done absolutely nothing to clean up their sound. If anything, their records are getting even messier and more muffled. Today, Booji Boys have followed up their 2017 album Weekend Rocker and their 2018 EP Unknown Pleathers with the new LP Tube Reducer. It’s got 15 tracks’ worth of guttural, beery hooks, played with passion and giddiness, and you can stream it below.

<a href="http://boojiboysfuneral.bandcamp.com/album/tube-reducer" target="_blank">Tube Reducer by Booji Boys</a>

Tube Reducer is out now on Drunken Sailor Records, and you can pay what you want to buy it at Bandcamp.