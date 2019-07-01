The ever prolific Ty Segall put out six albums across various projects last year, a feat even for him. Last month, he gave us the first taste of his forthcoming album, First Taste, with its lead single “Taste” (sorry).

Today, he shares the next single, “Radio.” Segall sings of tech-driven numbness over what sounds like a bouncy sitar: “I just want to sit and watch the new radio / Watching people die all night long on the radio It makes me feel like I am living for free.”

In a press release, Segall elaborates, “”Radio’ is a science non-fiction song. We live in a Cronenberg film. It has Videodrome saxoheadphones. I am a slave to the new radio and so are you.”

Listen below.

<a href="http://tysegall.bandcamp.com/album/first-taste" target="_blank">First Taste by Ty Segall</a>

First Taste is out 8/2 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.