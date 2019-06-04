Ty Segall – “Taste” Video

Back in December, Ty Segall and his wife Denée released an album with their band the C.I.A., capping off an insanely productive year even by Segall’s standards. He put out five other albums in 2018 across his various projects. Not one to sit still, he returns today to announce his forthcoming album First Taste and share its lead single.

“Taste,” our first taste of First Taste, sounds almost wicked and comes with a likeminded Joshua Erkman-directed music video. In it, Segall murders California garage rocker and frequent Segall collaborator Mikal Cronin for his studded jeans, stabs the members of his Freedom band, and dances in a warehouse of mannequins. “Our salivating makes it all taste worse,” he sings.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Taste”

02 “Whatever”

03 “Ice Plant”

04 “The Fall”

05 “I Worship The Dog”

06 “The Arms”

07 “When I Met My Parents (Part 1)”

08 “I Sing Them”

09 “When I Met My Parents (Part 3)”

10 “Radio”

11 “Self Esteem”

12 “Lone Cowboys”

First Taste is out 8/2 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.