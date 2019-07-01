Portland indie-pop duo and Band To Watch alumni Pure Bathing Culture released their shimmering new album, Night Pass, back in April of this year. Today, band members Sarah Versprille and Daniel Hindman came by the Stereogum Times Square offices to perform material new and old in a stripped-down, acoustic set.

The first two tracks from the setlist, “Devotion” and “All Night,” were effervescent singles from Night Pass. The final track of the session, “Ivory Coast” from the duo’s 2012 self-titled EP, was chosen as a tribute to the late, great Richard Swift who produced that project.

Watch Pure Bathing Culture’s acoustic set below and check out the band’s breakdown of every song on Night Pass.

Night Pass is out now via Infinite Companion.