Pure Bathing Culture – “All Night” Video

Portland indie pop duo Pure Bathing Culture are two weeks away from releasing their third studio album, Night Pass. So far, we’ve heard the ’80s-indebted jaunt “Devotion” and the glitzy “Ad Victoriam.” Now, we hear “All Night.”

The new single is retro and romantic. Spencer Gentz directed the music video like an ’80s flick to give it a matching feel. It stars the band’s Sarah Versprille and Daniel Hindman as destined lovers. “This record is about making it through something no matter what you’re up against, even if the odds seem to be stacked against you,” they say in a statement. Check out “All Night” below.

Night Pass is out 4/26 via Infinite Companion.